Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.54% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $650.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

