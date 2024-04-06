Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,760 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRFZ opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

