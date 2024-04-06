iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

