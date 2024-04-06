iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 194.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $70.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

