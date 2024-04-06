iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $94.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.