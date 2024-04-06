John Albert Brussa Buys 27,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$7.08 on Friday. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7502646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Several analysts have commented on CJ shares. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.