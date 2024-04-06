John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 28,145 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,873.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50.
AAR Price Performance
NYSE AIR opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.67. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95.
Institutional Trading of AAR
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AIR
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
