John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 29,250 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20.
Shares of AIR stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of research firms recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
