Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.