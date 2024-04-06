L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $209.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

