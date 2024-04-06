LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 2,850 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $186.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.