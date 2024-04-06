Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LW. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

