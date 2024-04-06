Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $138.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.