Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

