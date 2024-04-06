Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $302.50

Shares of Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.50 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($3.80). Lazard World Trust Fund shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Lazard World Trust Fund Stock Up 9,900.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 302.50.
About Lazard World Trust Fund
Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.
