Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.64

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $9.00. Leatt shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Leatt Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

