Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after buying an additional 857,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

