LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). LXB Retail Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,819,707 shares trading hands.
LXB Retail Properties Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.54.
LXB Retail Properties Company Profile
LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LXB Retail Properties
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for LXB Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXB Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.