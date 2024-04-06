Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $219.04 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

