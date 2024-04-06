Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $708.00 at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $635.00 to $708.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $577.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $619.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $622.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $570.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.