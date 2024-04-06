Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

