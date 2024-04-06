Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $611.83

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.83 ($7.68) and traded as high as GBX 795 ($9.98). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 793 ($9.95), with a volume of 10,458 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.98) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.92) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £411.88 million, a PE ratio of 4,173.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 670.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,210.53%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

