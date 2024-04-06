M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.83

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.83 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.18). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.16), with a volume of 34,957 shares changing hands.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8,600.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

