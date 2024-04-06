McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $340.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $266.77 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.