Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $11.95. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 9,434 shares trading hands.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.0252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
