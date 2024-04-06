Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $11.95. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 9,434 shares trading hands.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.0252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

