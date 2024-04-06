MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in MetLife were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.