MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of MET opened at $73.61 on Friday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

