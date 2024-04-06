Michael David Dunn Sells 5,444 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $311,866.24.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16.

Symbotic Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

