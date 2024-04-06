Michael Guthrie Sells 30,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Roblox alerts:

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 573,463 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

