Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,439.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,125.15 and its 200-day moving average is $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.