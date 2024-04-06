Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $654.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $691.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $36,880,924. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

