Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MNST opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

