Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 541.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 33,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

