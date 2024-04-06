Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.

Mosaic Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.