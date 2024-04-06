M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.21.

Get Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.95. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 414,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,249,000 after buying an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.