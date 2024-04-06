Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

