Murray International (LON:MYI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.87

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.87 ($3.09) and traded as high as GBX 248.80 ($3.12). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.11), with a volume of 889,375 shares.

Murray International Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.61.

Murray International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Murray International’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Insider Transactions at Murray International

Murray International Company Profile

In other Murray International news, insider Gregory Eckersley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,628.92). Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

