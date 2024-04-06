National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$121.00 at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$108.00.

NA stock opened at C$112.82 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$115.14. The firm has a market cap of C$38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$107.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.16.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8467532 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

