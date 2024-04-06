Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 550,000 shares changing hands.

Ncondezi Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.