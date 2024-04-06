NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.56.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

