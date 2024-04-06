Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stake Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 369,196 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.29% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,904,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.80% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. The company had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

