Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NYSE NNI opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 35.15 and a quick ratio of 35.15. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $260.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

