North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 53,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

