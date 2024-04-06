Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $15.17. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 18,671 shares traded.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $215.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 423.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 758,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 82.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 100,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 140.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

