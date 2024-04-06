Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $41.48 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $437,927. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

