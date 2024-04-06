Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.49% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $34.47 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWPX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.