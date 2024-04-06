NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Down 12%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) was down 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.96. Approximately 212,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 263,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.51.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.