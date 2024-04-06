Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,249. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.28 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

