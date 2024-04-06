Obtala (LON:OBT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.
Obtala Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.
About Obtala
Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Obtala
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- About the Markup Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Obtala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obtala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.