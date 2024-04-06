Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $69.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

